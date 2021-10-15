F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stake Lessened by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 391,653 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.65% of F5 Networks worth $73,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 15.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,830,993 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $341,773,000 after purchasing an additional 247,662 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 36.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 696,259 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $145,254,000 after purchasing an additional 185,964 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 28.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 688,891 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $143,717,000 after purchasing an additional 151,537 shares in the last quarter. AO Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 90.1% in the first quarter. AO Asset Management LP now owns 167,500 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $34,944,000 after purchasing an additional 79,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 20.7% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 324,634 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $60,596,000 after purchasing an additional 55,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

In other F5 Networks news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $62,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.91, for a total transaction of $33,784.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,728 shares of company stock valued at $1,987,401. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $203.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $202.94 and its 200-day moving average is $196.77. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.25 and a 52-week high of $216.15. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $651.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FFIV. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $206.39 price objective (down from $252.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised shares of F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.11.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Further Reading: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.