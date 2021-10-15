Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Holdings Increased by Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,455 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 17,465 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for approximately 2.7% of Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $58,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FB. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Facebook by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

FB stock traded down $4.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $324.37. 592,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,809,990. The company has a market capitalization of $914.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.32. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.61 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $357.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $338.82.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.93 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FB. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 target price (up from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $406.31.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.91, for a total value of $92,977.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,390 shares in the company, valued at $2,748,414.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.63, for a total transaction of $26,021,499.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,404,458 shares of company stock worth $864,378,907. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

