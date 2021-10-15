Faceter (FACE) Reaches Market Cap of $3.53 Million

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded 21.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 15th. Faceter has a market cap of $3.53 million and $127.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Faceter has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Faceter coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00043898 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.41 or 0.00203106 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.69 or 0.00091813 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Faceter Coin Profile

FACE is a coin. Faceter’s total supply is 936,154,235 coins and its circulating supply is 468,136,184 coins. Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter . The official website for Faceter is tokensale.faceter.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

