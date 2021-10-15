Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) Short Interest Update

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 80,500 shares, a decrease of 43.4% from the September 15th total of 142,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 683,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:FOLGF remained flat at $$0.10 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,924. Falcon Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.09.
About Falcon Oil & Gas
