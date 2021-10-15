Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) Short Interest Update

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 80,500 shares, a decrease of 43.4% from the September 15th total of 142,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 683,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:FOLGF remained flat at $$0.10 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,924. Falcon Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.09.

About Falcon Oil & Gas

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas resources. Its projects include Beetaloo Basin, Karroo Basin, and Makó Trough. The company was founded on January 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

