Family Management Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Family Management Corp grew its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 712 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Family Management Corp’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 60.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,635.59.

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded up $16.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,423.60. 29,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,256,386. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $875.00 and a 12-month high of $1,650.00. The company has a current ratio of 16.55, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $177.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.46, a PEG ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,462.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,359.50.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

