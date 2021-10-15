Family Management Corp Has $1.26 Million Position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO)

Family Management Corp lowered its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 81,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 10,279 shares during the quarter. Family Management Corp’s holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DMO. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 15.0% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 465,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,264,000 after purchasing an additional 60,878 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 39.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 47,833 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $651,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 260.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 44,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 32,487 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 22.3% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 145,369 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 26,553 shares during the period.

Shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $16.00. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,571. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.66 and a twelve month high of $16.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.90 and a 200-day moving average of $15.46.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

