Family Management Corp Has $15.25 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Family Management Corp boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 50.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,418 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 4.0% of Family Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Family Management Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $15,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 29,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 20,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS JPST traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,886,268 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.73.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.