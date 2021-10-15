Family Management Corp Has $2.05 Million Stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Family Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,318 shares during the period. Family Management Corp’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INVH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,612,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,026,000 after acquiring an additional 424,083 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,008,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,977,000 after acquiring an additional 406,967 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 6.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,720,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,736 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 74.9% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 17,344,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,765,000 after acquiring an additional 7,426,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 8.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,509,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,931,000 after acquiring an additional 645,546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INVH. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.46.

Invitation Homes stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.25. 45,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,725,154. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.87 and a 12 month high of $42.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.18, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.86.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $491.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.59 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

