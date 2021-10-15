Family Management Corp Has $4.06 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Family Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,066 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.1% of Family Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Family Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VCSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 152.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,102,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,889,164 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,709,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,162 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $157,039,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 156.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,223,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,704 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 168.4% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,920,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,927 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VCSH traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.10. The company had a trading volume of 33,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,974,119. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $81.86 and a 12 month high of $83.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.63.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.