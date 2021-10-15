Family Management Corp Increases Stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Family Management Corp increased its position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the quarter. Family Management Corp’s holdings in Seagen were worth $3,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Seagen by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,647,000 after buying an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Seagen by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Seagen by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 80,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,756,000 after buying an additional 9,017 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Seagen by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 858,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,257,000 after buying an additional 10,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Seagen by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SGEN traded up $4.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $174.70. The stock had a trading volume of 7,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,283. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $161.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.23 and a beta of 0.82. Seagen Inc. has a one year low of $133.20 and a one year high of $208.34.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. Seagen had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $388.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.62 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Seagen from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.90.

In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 23,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total transaction of $3,842,164.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $82,375.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,563 shares of company stock valued at $17,469,013 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

