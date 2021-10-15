Family Management Corp Increases Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Family Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,531 shares during the period. Family Management Corp’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth $350,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 214,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,524,000 after purchasing an additional 12,195 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 141,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,911,000 after purchasing an additional 14,915 shares during the period. 72.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.23. The company had a trading volume of 180,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,678,857. The company has a market cap of $129.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.47 and its 200-day moving average is $64.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $56.66 and a fifty-two week high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.43%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.42.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.