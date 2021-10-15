Family Management Corp Invests $1.41 Million in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Family Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 109,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,000. Family Management Corp owned about 0.32% of Blue Owl Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $194,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000.

NYSE:OWL traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $15.91. The stock had a trading volume of 6,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,253. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.54. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $17.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OWL shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations.

