Family Management Corp Invests $1.83 Million in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Family Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SUI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,248,000 after acquiring an additional 12,047 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Sun Communities by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,159,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $624,124,000 after acquiring an additional 577,303 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Sun Communities by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SUI traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $195.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,016. The company has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $196.17 and a 200 day moving average of $179.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.01 and a 1 year high of $209.98.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 12.26%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.23%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SUI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays started coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.43.

In related news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman acquired 234,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $194.20 per share, for a total transaction of $45,624,182.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 713,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,583,062. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $2,200,644.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 152,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,272,876.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

