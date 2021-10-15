Family Management Corp Lowers Stock Position in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Family Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,350 shares during the period. Family Management Corp owned 0.15% of Energy Recovery worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. 50.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energy Recovery stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.07. 9,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,616. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.94. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $23.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.03 and a beta of 1.22.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 million. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 9.56%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Energy Recovery from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Energy Recovery from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other Energy Recovery news, Director Sherif Foda sold 5,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total value of $120,796.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,687.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water, and Oil and Gas segments. The Water segment in sea, brackish, and contaminated water reverse osmosis desalination solutions. The Oil and Gas segment delivers hydraulic fracturing, gas processing, and chemical processing services.

