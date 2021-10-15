Family Management Corp Purchases 3,634 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Family Management Corp raised its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,634 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies makes up 1.2% of Family Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Family Management Corp’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $4,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth about $311,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth about $552,000. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 17.4% in the first quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 10,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.77.

In other news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE RTX traded up $1.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.86. 55,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,076,322. The company has a market capitalization of $137.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $51.92 and a 12-month high of $91.38.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 74.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.