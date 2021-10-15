Family Management Corp Purchases Shares of 6,176 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Family Management Corp purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ossiam increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 7.5% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,949,000. Finally, Wealthstar Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total value of $2,976,479.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total transaction of $5,298,075.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,198,056.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AMP traded up $3.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $289.63. 8,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,144. The company has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 1.69. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.33 and a 12 month high of $285.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $257.48.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 41.42%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMP shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price objective for the company. increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.00.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

