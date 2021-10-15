Family Management Corp Sells 9,968 Shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU)

Family Management Corp lessened its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,968 shares during the quarter. Family Management Corp owned about 0.22% of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 143,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 89,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.53. 290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,715. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.29. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.19 and a twelve month high of $11.73.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Profile

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

