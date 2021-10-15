Family Management Corp Trims Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Family Management Corp lessened its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,693 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up approximately 4.8% of Family Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Family Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $18,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 17,206 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after buying an additional 17,529 shares during the period. Finally, Crabel Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC now owns 38,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after buying an additional 18,763 shares during the period.

USMV stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.59. 2,513,381 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.11. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.