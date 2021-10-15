FansTime Price Tops $0.0003 (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 15th. One FansTime coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FansTime has a market cap of $732,913.43 and approximately $667,439.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FansTime has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00044267 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $126.30 or 0.00204905 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.01 or 0.00092499 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001623 BTC.

About FansTime

FansTime (FTI) is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here . FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

