Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Shares Gap Up to $37.27

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $37.27, but opened at $38.60. Farfetch shares last traded at $37.39, with a volume of 6,648 shares traded.

FTCH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Farfetch from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Farfetch from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Farfetch from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Farfetch in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Farfetch has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.85.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.35. The company has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 3.24.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $523.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.74 million. On average, research analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Farfetch by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

