Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.82 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) to announce $10.82 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Farmland Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.67 million and the highest is $11.03 million. Farmland Partners posted sales of $10.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmland Partners will report full-year sales of $52.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50.93 million to $53.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $55.62 million, with estimates ranging from $53.36 million to $59.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Farmland Partners.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.13). Farmland Partners had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 0.16%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Farmland Partners in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Farmland Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

In other Farmland Partners news, Director John A. Good acquired 5,825 shares of Farmland Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.10 per share, for a total transaction of $70,482.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $108,633 over the last quarter. 13.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FPI. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Farmland Partners by 197.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Farmland Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Farmland Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, WMS Partners LLC purchased a new position in Farmland Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. 41.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FPI stock opened at $11.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.25 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.14 and a 200 day moving average of $12.48. Farmland Partners has a 52 week low of $6.27 and a 52 week high of $14.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is 333.33%.

Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

