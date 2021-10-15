Fear (FEAR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $5.71 Million

Fear (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded down 17.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 15th. Fear has a total market capitalization of $7.26 million and approximately $5.71 million worth of Fear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Fear has traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar. One Fear coin can currently be purchased for $1.11 or 0.00001845 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00044045 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.38 or 0.00209674 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.69 or 0.00094053 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Fear Profile

FEAR is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. Fear’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fear NFT's develop horror-based blockchain NFT games targeting teenagers and young adults. Utilising its gamer base and strong organic brand value, it aims to enrich the gaming experience for existing and new gamers by introducing game asset ownership and interactivity via those assets. “

Fear Coin Trading

