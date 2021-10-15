Fear NFTs (FEAR) Price Down 5.6% This Week

Fear NFTs (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. Fear NFTs has a market capitalization of $8.31 million and $2.72 million worth of Fear NFTs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fear NFTs coin can now be bought for about $1.27 or 0.00002812 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fear NFTs has traded down 5.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.81 or 0.00071590 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.66 or 0.00110561 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.99 or 0.00070246 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61,163.77 or 0.99948831 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,798.41 or 0.06207055 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Fear NFTs Coin Profile

Fear NFTs’ total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear NFTs’ official Twitter account is @fearnfts

Fear NFTs Coin Trading

