Federico Grossi Sells 750 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) insider Federico Grossi sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $25,927.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ APLS traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.63. The company had a trading volume of 776,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,653. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.50 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.73.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($1.02). The business had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 million. Equities analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Cowen upped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wedbush cut Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $30,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $59,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $127,000. S.A. Mason LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 485.2% during the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $154,000. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

