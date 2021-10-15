Feellike Market Capitalization Achieves $17,287.61 (FLL)

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 15th. One Feellike coin can currently be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Feellike has a total market capitalization of $17,287.61 and approximately $3.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Feellike has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.66 or 0.00072648 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.31 or 0.00111119 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.60 or 0.00070922 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,488.46 or 1.00028772 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,823.38 or 0.06219837 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002637 BTC.

About Feellike

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 coins and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 coins. Feellike’s official message board is medium.com/@feellikeofficial . The official website for Feellike is feelliketimetraveler.com . Feellike’s official Twitter account is @FLLcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Feellike Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using US dollars.

