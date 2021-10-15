FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) Shares Gap Up to $7.29

FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.29, but opened at $7.55. FG New America Acquisition shares last traded at $7.55, with a volume of 2 shares.

OPFI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FG New America Acquisition from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in FG New America Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FG New America Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in FG New America Acquisition in the second quarter worth $133,000. 81.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FG New America Acquisition Company Profile

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

