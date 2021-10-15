FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) to report ($0.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for FibroGen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.01). FibroGen reported earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 117.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FibroGen will report full year earnings of ($2.75) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.55) to ($2.10). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.27) to ($0.66). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for FibroGen.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $24.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.07 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 134.66% and a negative return on equity of 58.48%. FibroGen’s revenue was down 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.95) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FGEN. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of FibroGen from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of FibroGen from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of FibroGen from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.56.

FGEN traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.04. 3,109,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,346,495. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.93. FibroGen has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $57.21.

In related news, insider Thane Wettig bought 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.53 per share, for a total transaction of $35,743.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 13,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $151,698.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in FibroGen by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 275,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,338,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in FibroGen in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in FibroGen by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in FibroGen by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in FibroGen by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

