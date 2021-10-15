Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Short Interest Update

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 108,300 shares, a growth of 501.7% from the September 15th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 237,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEQ opened at $57.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.91. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a one year low of $42.11 and a one year high of $59.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. This is an increase from Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 902.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 902.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 152.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 188.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Company Profile

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

