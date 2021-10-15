Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Short Interest Update

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 108,300 shares, a growth of 501.7% from the September 15th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 237,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:ONEQ opened at $57.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.91. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a one year low of $42.11 and a one year high of $59.89.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. This is an increase from Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th.
Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Company Profile
Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.
