Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 334,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,300 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.12% of Fidelity National Financial worth $14,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 13.6% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 198.7% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 47,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 31,548 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 2.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 76,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Origin Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $869,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $48.96 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.82 and a 12-month high of $49.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.72.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.67. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 0.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 29.96%.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 36,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $1,816,925.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.86, for a total transaction of $687,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $3,817,821 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

