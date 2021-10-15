Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO) Short Interest Up 93.8% in September

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 93.8% from the September 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMO. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 31,772 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 11,575 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,390 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund by 165.5% during the 2nd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 67,335 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 41,975 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $498,000.

FMO stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.67. The stock had a trading volume of 18,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,124. Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $14.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th.

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It engages in the provision of after-tax total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to shareholders. The company was founded on October 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

