Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) Short Interest Down 40.6% in September

Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 671,500 shares, a decrease of 40.6% from the September 15th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 377,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

In other news, Director Brian L. Libman bought 25,287 shares of Finance Of America Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.16 per share, for a total transaction of $130,480.92. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,480.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Graham Fleming bought 20,000 shares of Finance Of America Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.20 per share, with a total value of $104,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 55,287 shares of company stock valued at $284,681.

Get Finance Of America Companies alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in Finance Of America Companies in the second quarter valued at $590,081,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Finance Of America Companies in the second quarter valued at $13,311,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in Finance Of America Companies in the second quarter valued at $9,156,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Finance Of America Companies in the second quarter valued at $7,923,000. Finally, Arrow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Finance Of America Companies in the second quarter valued at $3,816,000.

Shares of FOA stock opened at $4.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. Finance Of America Companies has a fifty-two week low of $4.59 and a fifty-two week high of $11.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.30.

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $389.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Finance Of America Companies will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Finance Of America Companies in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $13.50 to $10.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Finance Of America Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Finance Of America Companies in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.75.

Finance Of America Companies Company Profile

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company provides residential mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels. It also offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management services to optimize distribution to investors.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Finance Of America Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finance Of America Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.