Financial Analysis: BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) vs. Black Knight (NYSE:BKI)

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) and Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get BlackLine alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for BlackLine and Black Knight, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackLine 0 2 7 0 2.78 Black Knight 0 2 7 0 2.78

BlackLine presently has a consensus price target of $143.11, suggesting a potential upside of 16.02%. Black Knight has a consensus price target of $96.56, suggesting a potential upside of 35.84%. Given Black Knight’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Black Knight is more favorable than BlackLine.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.5% of BlackLine shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.2% of Black Knight shares are held by institutional investors. 10.1% of BlackLine shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Black Knight shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BlackLine and Black Knight’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackLine -23.25% -2.89% -0.78% Black Knight 19.67% 12.05% 5.15%

Volatility and Risk

BlackLine has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Black Knight has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BlackLine and Black Knight’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackLine $351.74 million 20.48 -$38.05 million ($0.11) -1,121.36 Black Knight $1.24 billion 8.99 $264.10 million $1.90 37.41

Black Knight has higher revenue and earnings than BlackLine. BlackLine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Black Knight, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Black Knight beats BlackLine on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc. operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance. The company was founded by Therese Tucker in May 2001 and is headquartered in Woodland Hills, CA.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services. The Data and Analytics segment caters to the mortgage, real estate, and capital markets verticals. The firm also serves the credit union, secondary markets, government, home equity, servicing, and title settlement industries. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.