Financial Partners Group Inc Boosts Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Financial Partners Group Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 9.3% of Financial Partners Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $36,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Towercrest Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.5% during the second quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 68,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,620,000 after purchasing an additional 12,151 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,537,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,192,000 after purchasing an additional 65,988 shares during the period. Unified Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 57.9% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 13,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,018,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV traded up $2.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $447.05. 166,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,356,204. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $323.72 and a 12-month high of $456.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $444.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $430.75.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

