Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) Sets New 1-Year High at $39.56

Shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $39.56 and last traded at $39.36, with a volume of 1725773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.93.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XLF. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4,821.4% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter.

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.

