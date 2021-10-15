Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $37.04

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $37.04 and traded as high as $38.94. Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $38.93, with a volume of 51,499,937 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,549,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,793,000 after purchasing an additional 577,700 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 210,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,172,000 after acquiring an additional 71,808 shares in the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,751,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 73,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 11,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 70,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter.

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.

