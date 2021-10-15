Financial Survey: Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) versus MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) and MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.8% of Boston Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.6% of MFA Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Boston Properties shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of MFA Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Boston Properties and MFA Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boston Properties 2 7 5 0 2.21 MFA Financial 0 2 3 0 2.60

Boston Properties currently has a consensus price target of $116.33, indicating a potential downside of 0.54%. MFA Financial has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential downside of 3.23%. Given Boston Properties’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Boston Properties is more favorable than MFA Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Boston Properties and MFA Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Properties 11.30% 3.86% 1.40% MFA Financial 81.49% 11.23% 4.03%

Dividends

Boston Properties pays an annual dividend of $3.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. MFA Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.6%. Boston Properties pays out 62.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MFA Financial pays out 80.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Boston Properties has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and MFA Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Boston Properties has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MFA Financial has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Boston Properties and MFA Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Properties $2.77 billion 6.60 $872.73 million $6.29 18.59 MFA Financial $359.38 million 5.70 -$679.39 million $0.50 9.30

Boston Properties has higher revenue and earnings than MFA Financial. MFA Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Boston Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Boston Properties beats MFA Financial on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H. Linde in 1970 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

