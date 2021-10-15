Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Short Interest Update

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 258,100 shares, an increase of 89.9% from the September 15th total of 135,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 47.8 days.
Shares of FINGF traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.69. 8,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,339. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.89. Finning International has a 1 year low of $15.18 and a 1 year high of $28.57.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.7179 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from Finning International’s previous dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th.
Finning International Company Profile
Finning International, Inc engages in the sale, service, and renting out heavy equipment, engines, and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Operations, South American Operations, UK & Ireland Operations, and Other. The Canadian Operations segment is comprised of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and a portion of Nunavut.
