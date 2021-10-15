FintruX Network One Day Trading Volume Hits $2,391.00 (FTX)

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. FintruX Network has a market cap of $932,436.29 and $2,391.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FintruX Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0098 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, FintruX Network has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00044241 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.31 or 0.00204764 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.50 or 0.00092326 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

FintruX Network Coin Profile

FintruX Network (FTX) is a coin. It was first traded on August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 coins. FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for FintruX Network is www.medium.com/FintruX . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FintruX Network is www.fintrux.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. “

Buying and Selling FintruX Network

