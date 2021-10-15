Firan Technology Group Co. (OTCMKTS:FTGFF) Short Interest Update

Firan Technology Group Co. (OTCMKTS:FTGFF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 69.2% from the September 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS FTGFF traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.10. 3,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,420. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.23. Firan Technology Group has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $2.70.

About Firan Technology Group

Firan Technology Group Corp. engages in the provision of aerospace and defense electronics product. It operates through two segments: FTG Circuits and FTG Aerospace. The FTG Circuits segment manufactures printed circuit boards. The FTG Aerospace segment designs and manufactures cockpit panels, keyboards, bezels, and sub-assemblies for original equipment manufacturers of aerospace and defense equipment.

