First Foundation Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 683,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,202 shares during the period. Enbridge makes up approximately 1.1% of First Foundation Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Enbridge were worth $27,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Enbridge during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. 48.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.46.

ENB stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.65. 137,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,219,612. The company has a market capitalization of $86.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.97 and a twelve month high of $42.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.16.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.6645 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.51%.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

