First Foundation Advisors Buys 3,816 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,816 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Anthem were worth $19,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Anthem during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Anthem during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Anthem by 61.3% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Anthem during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Anthem during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $403.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $459.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $399.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.90.

NYSE ANTM traded up $3.11 on Friday, hitting $393.82. 36,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,160,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $375.90 and its 200 day moving average is $380.51. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.01 and a 52 week high of $406.00. The company has a market capitalization of $96.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

In related news, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $384.36 per share, for a total transaction of $499,668.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,873.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

