First Foundation Advisors Has $15.81 Million Stake in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH)

First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 694,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385,833 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors owned about 0.35% of Pershing Square Tontine worth $15,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Level Four Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 41,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pershing Square Tontine stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.73. 43,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,072,796. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.03. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $19.54 and a twelve month high of $34.10.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

