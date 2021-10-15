First Foundation Advisors Has $40.53 Million Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the quarter. IQVIA makes up 1.6% of First Foundation Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. First Foundation Advisors owned about 0.09% of IQVIA worth $40,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter worth $29,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter worth $48,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 90.4% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter worth $48,000. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQV traded up $1.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $248.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,893. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.65 and a twelve month high of $265.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $252.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.66, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.43.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. IQVIA had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IQV. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus lifted their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on IQVIA from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on IQVIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.89.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

