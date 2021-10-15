First Foundation Advisors Has $8.39 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 519 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $3.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $410.11. The stock had a trading volume of 317,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,126,217. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $407.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $394.52. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $296.37 and a 1-year high of $417.44.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

