First Foundation Advisors Increases Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Booking makes up 0.9% of First Foundation Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Booking were worth $22,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in Booking by 10.6% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 52 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 1.1% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 1.1% in the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 3.3% in the second quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 2.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BKNG. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Booking in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,486.96.

BKNG stock traded up $33.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,529.73. The stock had a trading volume of 6,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,033. The stock has a market cap of $103.87 billion, a PE ratio of 248.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,318.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,302.30. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,589.00 and a 52-week high of $2,540.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($10.81) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

