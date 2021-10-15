First Foundation Advisors Increases Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 450.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 250,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,732 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Altria Group were worth $11,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth $167,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Altria Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 47,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. 59.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on MO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.65. 122,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,163,087. The company has a market cap of $89.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.83 and a 52-week high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 82.57%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

