First Foundation Advisors Makes New Investment in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 162,194 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,061,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHG. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 7,728.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,264,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,857,000 after buying an additional 1,248,572 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 73.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 835,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,676,000 after buying an additional 355,382 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 11.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,529,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,713,000 after buying an additional 252,728 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 22.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,104,000 after buying an additional 225,472 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 894.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,935,000 after buying an additional 203,843 shares during the period. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PHG. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, ING Group upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of PHG stock traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $44.56. 46,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,287. The company has a market cap of $40.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.08. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $42.47 and a 1 year high of $61.23.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 15.15%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

