First Foundation Advisors Purchases 44,206 Shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL)

First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,206 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors owned 3.44% of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF worth $9,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $235,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 58.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 26,722 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners raised its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 69,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 8,351 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $3,222,000.

Shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $46.71. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,206. SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $38.18 and a 1 year high of $47.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.49 and a 200-day moving average of $45.96.

