First Foundation Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 128.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,653 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors owned 0.13% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $16,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 68.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 550.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1,190.5% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.19. 2,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,149. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.02 and a 200-day moving average of $85.96. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $65.63 and a 12 month high of $91.43.

