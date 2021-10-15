First Foundation Advisors Raises Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,788 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors owned about 0.08% of AmerisourceBergen worth $19,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,028,000. Ossiam acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter worth approximately $749,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 178.5% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 308,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,797,000 after acquiring an additional 197,800 shares during the last quarter. Summitry LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 30,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter valued at $332,000. 63.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

AmerisourceBergen stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.93. 7,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,686. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.13. The firm has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.54. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $92.24 and a 1 year high of $128.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $53.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 694.83%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 4,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total transaction of $567,677.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,189. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $2,906,704.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,916 shares of company stock valued at $10,876,231 in the last three months. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABC. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.11.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.